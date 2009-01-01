 yamaha wave venture part outs
  Today, 10:30 AM
    masta blasta
    Frequent Poster masta blasta's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    central fl
    Posts
    252

    yamaha wave venture part outs

    95 wv 701 and 97 wv 1100.low compression on both engines,gauges sun damaged.good seats, hoods and pumps.hulls with titles
  Today, 01:47 PM
    Myself
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,662

    Re: yamaha wave venture part outs

    Got a good 1100 cdi?
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
