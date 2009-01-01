Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: yamaha wave venture part outs #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2019 Location central fl Posts 252 yamaha wave venture part outs 95 wv 701 and 97 wv 1100.low compression on both engines,gauges sun damaged.good seats, hoods and pumps.hulls with titles #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,662 Re: yamaha wave venture part outs Got a good 1100 cdi? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

