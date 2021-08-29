 SXR/ 750 sx factory pipe with Nynja C4 Chamber
    SXR/ 750 sx factory pipe with Nynja C4 Chamber

    I am selling a used Kawasaki platform exhaust that is in good working condition.

    Manifold
    -Factory Pipe SXR
    - Heli coil mod ( Stronger then aluminum threads)

    Mid Pipe
    - Factory Pipe SXR
    - All screws turn. Currently set 1/2 on top and bottom, mid is off
    - 47mm
    -Includes hardware and fresh gasket.
    -Silicone coupler

    Chamber
    -Nynja C4
    Does have a clearance dent to prevent rubbing on hull
    - includes mounting bracket for Yamaha or Kawi if you want to run a Yami manifold in the future.
    - Lord mount

    Split water box hose

    I made this hose so you could separate it in the middle to help mounting and removal much easier.

    I have more photos on Facebook if you want to check them out or pm me and I can get you more or answer questions.

    $950.00 USD plus shipping and pp fees.

    Thanks Dave.
