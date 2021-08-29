|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
SXR/ 750 sx factory pipe with Nynja C4 Chamber
I am selling a used Kawasaki platform exhaust that is in good working condition.
Manifold
-Factory Pipe SXR
- Heli coil mod ( Stronger then aluminum threads)
Mid Pipe
- Factory Pipe SXR
- All screws turn. Currently set 1/2 on top and bottom, mid is off
- 47mm
-Includes hardware and fresh gasket.
-Silicone coupler
Chamber
-Nynja C4
Does have a clearance dent to prevent rubbing on hull
- includes mounting bracket for Yamaha or Kawi if you want to run a Yami manifold in the future.
- Lord mount
Split water box hose
I made this hose so you could separate it in the middle to help mounting and removal much easier.
I have more photos on Facebook if you want to check them out or pm me and I can get you more or answer questions.
$950.00 USD plus shipping and pp fees.
Thanks Dave.
