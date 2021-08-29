Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR/ 750 sx factory pipe with Nynja C4 Chamber #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2011 Location Waconia, MN Age 47 Posts 120 Blog Entries 1 SXR/ 750 sx factory pipe with Nynja C4 Chamber I am selling a used Kawasaki platform exhaust that is in good working condition.



Manifold

-Factory Pipe SXR

- Heli coil mod ( Stronger then aluminum threads)



Mid Pipe

- Factory Pipe SXR

- All screws turn. Currently set 1/2 on top and bottom, mid is off

- 47mm

-Includes hardware and fresh gasket.

-Silicone coupler



Chamber

-Nynja C4

Does have a clearance dent to prevent rubbing on hull

- includes mounting bracket for Yamaha or Kawi if you want to run a Yami manifold in the future.

- Lord mount



Split water box hose



I made this hose so you could separate it in the middle to help mounting and removal much easier.



I have more photos on Facebook if you want to check them out or pm me and I can get you more or answer questions.



$950.00 USD plus shipping and pp fees.



Thanks Dave. Attached Images PXL_20210829_204000174.jpg (5.02 MB, 16 views)

PXL_20210829_204000174.jpg (5.02 MB, 16 views) PXL_20210829_205757424.jpg (5.72 MB, 12 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules