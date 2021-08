Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Fuel issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2006 Posts 24 Kawasaki Fuel issues I have a 2006 Kawasaki stx-15f. I have replaced the fuel pump 4 times. Each time it only last a few times.with no starting. I don't know what the problem is. I did replace the engine with a new rebuilt engine. The last time I replaced the fuel pump I found the wires at the top fuel housing were corroded and repaired them. What could be wrong? I can pull the pump out bench test it and works. When stays in the fuel tank it only works for a short time. If it ain't broke, fix it anyway Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

