Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Anyone go from an six pro to a 2021 superjet? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2003 Location at the gym Age 51 Posts 938 Anyone go from an six pro to a 2021 superjet? Been out of the loop for 10 years and see the new 21 superjet! Iím wondering how it compares to a six pro or 96 superjet.

I would appreciate any input anyone has. Thanks!

It's going to feel like a bigger boat but have a lot more power with much smoother delivery. Quieter, no premixing. Should be able to find a use one for about 10k, most people are selling them with very little hours on them because they are sorta turds. The SXR1500 is money better spent but it's all about what youre looking to do.

