Two very nice 650 pumps. Wear rings are great and not swelled up. Very little corrosion on pump exterior. Bearings are good. Probably as nice as your going to find. $185 each and shipping and PP fees included to lower 48. Very clean 650 engine 149PSI in both cylinders. Pistons look great through exhaust port. No stator/intake or exhaust manifold. Have video of engine running and compression checks. Exterior has minor corrosion. Looks clean. $395 and shipping and PP fees included to lower 48. Very clean Keihin carb/intake setup from a 1991 TS 650. Insides are mint and the ski ran perfect. Reeds good. Intake manifold has some black stains on the left side. Includes lower flame arrestor mount. $125 and includes shipping and PP fees to lower 48. If you want the engine videos or more pics message me. 814389371520210827_144050.jpg20210827_140532.jpg