Kawasaki 650 Jet Ski Pumps Engine Carburetor Setup

Two very nice 650 pumps. Wear rings are great and not swelled up. Very little corrosion on pump exterior. Bearings are good. Probably as nice as your going to find. $185 each and shipping and PP fees included to lower 48.

Very clean 650 engine 149PSI in both cylinders. Pistons look great through exhaust port. No stator/intake or exhaust manifold. Have video of engine running and compression checks. Exterior has minor corrosion. Looks clean. $395 and shipping and PP fees included to lower 48.

Very clean Keihin carb/intake setup from a 1991 TS 650. Insides are mint and the ski ran perfect. Reeds good. Intake manifold has some black stains on the left side. Includes lower flame arrestor mount. $125 and includes shipping and PP fees to lower 48.

If you want the engine videos or more pics message me. 8143893715

