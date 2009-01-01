Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki 650 -surging after running for an hour then quitting #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 91 kawasaki 650 -surging after running for an hour then quitting Hi, kawasaki 650 in a '91 sea couch. Last 2 times out, motor has run great for 45 minutes to 1 hour, then starts to lose power and surge, then eventually just runs at low rpm no matter where I try to hold the throttle. first time, I was able to keep it running on full choke (any other position than full and it dies instantly. and limped back to dock. Got it home and it started up and ran fine. Assuming it was a fuel problem, I cleaned tank and screens and lines, etc. Today it did same thing but I was further from home. After 15 minutes on full choke, it died. I could refire it and it would take off like a rocket for about 2 seconds then die. Got towed in and got it home. It started and ran fine for about 5 seconds and died. Now won't even fire and has no spark So I guess it's electrical? Any thoughts?



FYI: coil assembly replaced last year.



thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules