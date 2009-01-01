IMG_6248.JPG IMG_6250.JPGIMG_6256.JPGIMG_6258.JPG IMG_E6227.JPGIMG_E6239.JPG
**SKI HAS NEVER SEEN SALT - FRESHWATER ONLY!**
2007 EME Eric Malone Signature 800
SXR based bottom, Octane based top
Carbon/glass hybrid
EME hulls can accept any engine (Yamaha, Kawasaki, Polaris) and can run either style driveline/pump (Kawi/Yamaha)
Polaris 800 engine, stock bore and stroke. Compression is 180psi
Top end is fresh with all OEM parts and the crank has been rebuilt by Competitive Crankshaft.
I built the engine under the supervision of Wade Chapin here in Sarasota.
-EME signature MSD total loss with adjustable timing flywheel. Spare brain included but condition unknown, msd bench test is $35 or re-pin and test your luck.
-Novi 48 carbs, Pro K arrestors, Hot Seat intake manifolds, Vforce3 Carbon reeds. Carbs have been fully treated, rebuilt with OEM kits and look brand new inside.
-RRP pole, Xscream steering, RRP steering stop, Xscream throttle, Odyssey (EME) trim lever, OEM chinpad. Everything moves like butter.
-EME/Factory laydown pipe with Jetworks FCV. According to the original dyno sheets the pipe makes 20hp more than a B pipe.
-Skat-Trak Magnum setback 145 pump with trim (Kawasaki driveline), with Skat Trak prop, Skat Trak toploader intake grate and EME rideplate.
-EME footholds, Xscream scupper valve
-1 gallon JAZ Pro dual supply fuel cell
Turn-key, ready to ride. A modified superjet or SXR feels like a 50cc scooter compared to this thing, it has some truly explosive power.
Due to this being an aftermarket hull, there is no MSO, Cert of Origin, HIN/VIN, or title. Two Brothers Titling said it can get be given a FL title and registered with a HIN for about $175. I can provide a bill of sale which is needed for the titlework.
Asking $9000 obo - listed outside of the ski community for $10k. Can ship national or worldwide at buyer's expense. Worldwide shipping will require me to obtain FL paperwork for the ski first before it can be crated.