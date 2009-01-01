Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: EME 800 Eric Malone Signature - fresh build, fully kitted RTR - Sarasota FL $9000 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 32 Posts 999 EME 800 Eric Malone Signature - fresh build, fully kitted RTR - Sarasota FL $9000 IMG_6248.JPG IMG_6250.JPGIMG_6256.JPGIMG_6258.JPG IMG_E6227.JPGIMG_E6239.JPG



**SKI HAS NEVER SEEN SALT - FRESHWATER ONLY!**



2007 EME Eric Malone Signature 800

SXR based bottom, Octane based top

Carbon/glass hybrid



EME hulls can accept any engine (Yamaha, Kawasaki, Polaris) and can run either style driveline/pump (Kawi/Yamaha)



Polaris 800 engine, stock bore and stroke. Compression is 180psi

Top end is fresh with all OEM parts and the crank has been rebuilt by Competitive Crankshaft.

I built the engine under the supervision of Wade Chapin here in Sarasota.



-EME signature MSD total loss with adjustable timing flywheel. Spare brain included but condition unknown, msd bench test is $35 or re-pin and test your luck.

-Novi 48 carbs, Pro K arrestors, Hot Seat intake manifolds, Vforce3 Carbon reeds. Carbs have been fully treated, rebuilt with OEM kits and look brand new inside.

-RRP pole, Xscream steering, RRP steering stop, Xscream throttle, Odyssey (EME) trim lever, OEM chinpad. Everything moves like butter.

-EME/Factory laydown pipe with Jetworks FCV. According to the original dyno sheets the pipe makes 20hp more than a B pipe.

-Skat-Trak Magnum setback 145 pump with trim (Kawasaki driveline), with Skat Trak prop, Skat Trak toploader intake grate and EME rideplate.

-EME footholds, Xscream scupper valve

-1 gallon JAZ Pro dual supply fuel cell



Turn-key, ready to ride. A modified superjet or SXR feels like a 50cc scooter compared to this thing, it has some truly explosive power.



Due to this being an aftermarket hull, there is no MSO, Cert of Origin, HIN/VIN, or title. Two Brothers Titling said it can get be given a FL title and registered with a HIN for about $175. I can provide a bill of sale which is needed for the titlework.





Asking $9000 obo - listed outside of the ski community for $10k. Can ship national or worldwide at buyer's expense. Worldwide shipping will require me to obtain FL paperwork for the ski first before it can be crated. 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules