Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Superjet square nose parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Seattle Age 29 Posts 45 Superjet square nose parts Just picked up a bare squarenose hull and I need some parts. Pm me with what you have.



oe waterbox or aftermarket

oe gas tank or aftermarket

hoses for gas tank and exhaust

SN midshaft

SJ SN motor mounts

144 pump complete for squarenose (driveshaft, wear ring, pump seal, stator section, reducing nozzle and steering nozzle)

pole chin pad

pole bracket or an idea of where to get one

quick steer plate with hardware

steering cable

throttle cable

aftermarket intake grate and ride plate

701 electronics (stator and ebox) 61x preferably I have a few motors without electronics

SN square nose front bumper

fiberglass foot holds #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Seattle Age 29 Posts 45 Re: Superjet square nose parts B40F439D-9172-43CE-9432-DAE389F98CB4.jpeg #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,794 Re: Superjet square nose parts Have oe waterbox 125$ shipped #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ontario, California Age 34 Posts 204 Re: Superjet square nose parts got yamis in those x2s? siiiick

