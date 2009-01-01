 Superjet square nose parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 03:44 PM #1
    Chesterswims7
    Chesterswims7 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Chesterswims7's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    Seattle
    Age
    29
    Posts
    45

    Superjet square nose parts

    Just picked up a bare squarenose hull and I need some parts. Pm me with what you have.

    oe waterbox or aftermarket
    oe gas tank or aftermarket
    hoses for gas tank and exhaust
    SN midshaft
    SJ SN motor mounts
    144 pump complete for squarenose (driveshaft, wear ring, pump seal, stator section, reducing nozzle and steering nozzle)
    pole chin pad
    pole bracket or an idea of where to get one
    quick steer plate with hardware
    steering cable
    throttle cable
    aftermarket intake grate and ride plate
    701 electronics (stator and ebox) 61x preferably I have a few motors without electronics
    SN square nose front bumper
    fiberglass foot holds
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:45 PM #2
    Chesterswims7
    Chesterswims7 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Chesterswims7's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    Seattle
    Age
    29
    Posts
    45

    Re: Superjet square nose parts

    B40F439D-9172-43CE-9432-DAE389F98CB4.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:22 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    2,794

    Re: Superjet square nose parts

    Have oe waterbox 125$ shipped
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:08 PM #4
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    34
    Posts
    204

    Re: Superjet square nose parts

    got yamis in those x2s? siiiick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 