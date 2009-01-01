|
Superjet square nose parts
Just picked up a bare squarenose hull and I need some parts. Pm me with what you have.
oe waterbox or aftermarket
oe gas tank or aftermarket
hoses for gas tank and exhaust
SN midshaft
SJ SN motor mounts
144 pump complete for squarenose (driveshaft, wear ring, pump seal, stator section, reducing nozzle and steering nozzle)
pole chin pad
pole bracket or an idea of where to get one
quick steer plate with hardware
steering cable
throttle cable
aftermarket intake grate and ride plate
701 electronics (stator and ebox) 61x preferably I have a few motors without electronics
SN square nose front bumper
fiberglass foot holds
Have oe waterbox 125$ shipped
got yamis in those x2s? siiiick
Forum Rules