 Waveblaster 2 parts
  Today, 03:33 PM #1
    Chesterswims7
    Chesterswims7 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Chesterswims7's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    Seattle
    Age
    29
    Posts
    45

    Waveblaster 2 parts

    Just picked up a waveblaster 2 hull and I need some parts to put it back together so my family can get used to riding the wb2 before they try my wb1. I realize a lot of the pump parts are sought after because of the 155 upgrades in other skis but its worth a shot. Pm me with what you have, thanks.

    Waveblaster 2 gunwale trim corners in the rear
    Wb2 pump shoe
    wb2 155 pump
    Wb2 reduction nozzle
    wb2 steering nozzle
    wb2 driveshaft
    wb2 midshaft and midshaft housing
    Screws to hold the rear compartment down
    Aftermarket or oem Rideplate and intake grate
    Yamaha rivets for gunwale trim
  Today, 03:46 PM #2
    Chesterswims7
    Chesterswims7 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Chesterswims7's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    Seattle
    Age
    29
    Posts
    45

    Re: Waveblaster 2 parts

  Today, 06:09 PM #3
    johnvx110
    johnvx110 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    Northcentral PA
    Age
    48
    Posts
    89

    Re: Waveblaster 2 parts

    I have the driveshaft, mid-shaft, pump and both nozzles. 8143893715.
