Just picked up a waveblaster 2 hull and I need some parts to put it back together so my family can get used to riding the wb2 before they try my wb1. I realize a lot of the pump parts are sought after because of the 155 upgrades in other skis but its worth a shot. Pm me with what you have, thanks.

Waveblaster 2 gunwale trim corners in the rear



Waveblaster 2 gunwale trim corners in the rear

Wb2 pump shoe

wb2 155 pump

Wb2 reduction nozzle

wb2 steering nozzle

wb2 driveshaft

wb2 midshaft and midshaft housing

Screws to hold the rear compartment down

Aftermarket or oem Rideplate and intake grate

Yamaha rivets for gunwale trim



I have the driveshaft, mid-shaft, pump and both nozzles. 8143893715.

