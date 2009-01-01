|
Waveblaster 2 parts
Just picked up a waveblaster 2 hull and I need some parts to put it back together so my family can get used to riding the wb2 before they try my wb1. I realize a lot of the pump parts are sought after because of the 155 upgrades in other skis but its worth a shot. Pm me with what you have, thanks.
Waveblaster 2 gunwale trim corners in the rear
Wb2 pump shoe
wb2 155 pump
Wb2 reduction nozzle
wb2 steering nozzle
wb2 driveshaft
wb2 midshaft and midshaft housing
Screws to hold the rear compartment down
Aftermarket or oem Rideplate and intake grate
Yamaha rivets for gunwale trim
I have the driveshaft, mid-shaft, pump and both nozzles. 8143893715.
