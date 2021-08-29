 62T crank seal orientation
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:56 PM #1
    two_legit
    two_legit is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    36
    Posts
    15

    62T crank seal orientation

    I am replacing cranks seals on 62T yamaha 701. I know there is a correct way to install them and from what I remember, the rear has one seal has tabs and the other does not typically. However the aftermarket one(WSM) does not have tabs on either. There is a difference between the seals as one about 2mm wider than the other. Just checking which one goes where before I seal the cases. Thanks!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:06 PM #2
    two_legit
    two_legit is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    36
    Posts
    15

    Re: 62T crank seal orientation

    20210829_125721.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 