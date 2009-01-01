 How to test 787 crankshaft seals ?
pxctoday

  Today, 11:44 AM
    Skijunk
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Mississippi
    How to test 787 crankshaft seals ?

    Im still fighting this 97 GTX. Ski cranks but requires choke and I always get a little backfire before start up. Once it cranks it will idle, but as soon as I give it the slightest throttle it bogs and dies.

    I have rebuilt the carbs with OE Mikuni kits, new carb base gaskets, new needle and seat, tried various degrees of pop-off, adjusted low speed, idle, replaced rave valves, bellows, springs, caps, cleaned out rave valve ports to confirm free movement of valves, confirmed no blockage or leaks in fuel system. I can crank the engine over with fuel line disconnected and I am getting great fuel flow.

    I have had these carbs off no less than 10 times, trying every trick I know. Im at my wits end.

    On to address possibly more serous problem - bad crankshaft seals.

    Where do I introduce the air and what do I need to plug up ?

    thanks!
  Today, 01:44 PM
    Skijunk
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Mississippi
    Re: How to test 787 crankshaft seals ?

    Just came across this. Maybe it can help someone else.

    https://youtu.be/4nAiR9sWSQM
