How to test 787 crankshaft seals ?
Im still fighting this 97 GTX. Ski cranks but requires choke and I always get a little backfire before start up. Once it cranks it will idle, but as soon as I give it the slightest throttle it bogs and dies.
I have rebuilt the carbs with OE Mikuni kits, new carb base gaskets, new needle and seat, tried various degrees of pop-off, adjusted low speed, idle, replaced rave valves, bellows, springs, caps, cleaned out rave valve ports to confirm free movement of valves, confirmed no blockage or leaks in fuel system. I can crank the engine over with fuel line disconnected and I am getting great fuel flow.
I have had these carbs off no less than 10 times, trying every trick I know. Im at my wits end.
On to address possibly more serous problem - bad crankshaft seals.
Where do I introduce the air and what do I need to plug up ?
thanks!
How to test 787 crankshaft seals ?
Just came across this. Maybe it can help someone else.
https://youtu.be/4nAiR9sWSQM
