Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 Seadoo GTS Randomly Doesn't Beep or Start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Connecticut Posts 13 2001 Seadoo GTS Randomly Doesn't Beep or Start I had something very weird happen today when I went to diagnose the jet ski. I haven't used it in a while and was getting it ready for vacation so I wanted to start it up. At first the starter was turning but wasn't actually engaging. I finally decided to take it apart to see what the rust on the starter looked like. Once off (though still connected to the electrical system), I was able to get it to spin freely for a second. I went to do it again to make sure it would actually retract as well and didn't get anything from the electrical system... no clicking from the relay or power to the starter. I disconnected the key and reconnected it and didn't hear any beeps. I've now checked all the fuses to see if one of them was bad and have confirmed by jumping the starter relay that I can get the starter to spin using power only from the battery. I'm stumped as to why I'm not getting any of the diagnostic beeps or seemingly any power when I try to start it. I have yet to mechanically reinstall the starter either as I'm waiting for a replacement to come in if that makes any difference. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,654 Re: 2001 Seadoo GTS Randomly Doesn't Beep or Start It's probably the starter solenoid. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

