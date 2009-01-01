|
2001 Seadoo GTS Randomly Doesn't Beep or Start
I had something very weird happen today when I went to diagnose the jet ski. I haven't used it in a while and was getting it ready for vacation so I wanted to start it up. At first the starter was turning but wasn't actually engaging. I finally decided to take it apart to see what the rust on the starter looked like. Once off (though still connected to the electrical system), I was able to get it to spin freely for a second. I went to do it again to make sure it would actually retract as well and didn't get anything from the electrical system... no clicking from the relay or power to the starter. I disconnected the key and reconnected it and didn't hear any beeps. I've now checked all the fuses to see if one of them was bad and have confirmed by jumping the starter relay that I can get the starter to spin using power only from the battery. I'm stumped as to why I'm not getting any of the diagnostic beeps or seemingly any power when I try to start it. I have yet to mechanically reinstall the starter either as I'm waiting for a replacement to come in if that makes any difference.
-
Re: 2001 Seadoo GTS Randomly Doesn't Beep or Start
It's probably the starter solenoid.
