My son is 6'4" and about 220. He loves his '96 XP and when his wear ring shredded in the middle of the season a couple years ago, I put my blueprinted pump from my HX in it. The hookup and off idle thrust were better with the blueprinted pump and so it just stayed in his ski. Recently, while camping, we shredded another wear ring. This time I went ahead and rehabbed an RFi setup I had around out of a GSX. Stuck the big hub pump with stock swirl impeller and stock GSX nozzles in his XP. Let me tell you, there is a VERY NOTICEABLE difference in the low end grunt now. I am 6'8" and currently 245# and it will just leap out of the water when you stab the throttle! Much of the aeration when spinning donuts is also gone, it seems to stay better hooked up. Of course through the years I'd heard about this being a great upgrade, just never did it. Also went ahead and got a couple GPS speed runs in. Half tank of fuel, trim full up, slightly windy, 6-8" chop, and me on board......still did a solid 57mph!