Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Buckshot BRM 47mm Carbs - Updated #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,083 Buckshot BRM 47mm Carbs - Updated Excellent condition, completely rebuilt and ready to go. New Mikuni diaphragms and filters. Shafts and butter flies are perfect. Currently jetted and spaced for a limited Seadoo 787/800 X4. These have been updated to use the more reliable and readily available Mikuni needle and seat.



Also have a Watercraft Magic intake manifold for $50 more.



