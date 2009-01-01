 Iso 85/88 setup
Thread: Iso 85/88 setup

  Today, 09:08 PM #1
    Chrisx88
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    33
    Posts
    160

    Iso 85/88 setup

    Looking for a 85/88 set up for our Hx.
  Today, 09:30 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,650

    Re: Iso 85/88 setup

    I don't have anything BUT.....a stock '96 XP reduction nozzle and XPL or GSXL steering nozzle will get you to 86/89.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
