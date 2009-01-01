 650sx popup pressure
  Today, 03:54 PM
    DudeWithAJet
    DudeWithAJet is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2021
    Location
    New York
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1

    650sx popup pressure

    Recently got a 1989 650sx and took it out on the water and it wouldn’t really want to get up on a plane, measured the popup pressure and it was close to 40 psi. Do you think this would lead to not enough power to get on a plane? Is there any way I can turn down the popup without buying a new spring or rebuild kit.
    Last edited by DudeWithAJet; Today at 04:00 PM.
