Recently got a 1989 650sx and took it out on the water and it wouldn’t really want to get up on a plane, measured the popup pressure and it was close to 40 psi. Do you think this would lead to not enough power to get on a plane? Is there any way I can turn down the popup without buying a new spring or rebuild kit.
