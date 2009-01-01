Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx popup pressure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location New York Age 28 Posts 1 650sx popup pressure Recently got a 1989 650sx and took it out on the water and it wouldn’t really want to get up on a plane, measured the popup pressure and it was close to 40 psi. Do you think this would lead to not enough power to get on a plane? Is there any way I can turn down the popup without buying a new spring or rebuild kit. Last edited by DudeWithAJet; Today at 04:00 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) DudeWithAJet Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules