Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 GTI rotary shaft assembly question. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location Chico, Califirnia Age 48 Posts 1 1996 GTI rotary shaft assembly question. I'll keep this short and simple:

Is the coil spring on the rotary valve shaft supposed to have any kind of preload/tension on the brass gear?



The coil spring on mine can slide back & forth on the shaft between the brass gear and the lock ring. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules