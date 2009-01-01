 650sx overheated
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:55 PM #1
    Rossgm1
    Rossgm1 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2021
    Location
    St george utah
    Posts
    1

    650sx overheated

    My 650sx overheated first time out after a top end rebuild water intake line came fell off and I didn't realize got really hot and died and swam it back it got so hot the red paint on the head turned brown any speculation of what could be damaged ill probably tear into it this weekend. But I'm feeling defeated after i just spent a ton of money rebuilding it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:57 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,648

    Re: 650sx overheated

    I would pull the head and check it for flatness. The stock red colored heads have a tendency to warp. Other than that it's probably ok.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 