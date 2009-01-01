Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx overheated #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location St george utah Posts 1 650sx overheated My 650sx overheated first time out after a top end rebuild water intake line came fell off and I didn't realize got really hot and died and swam it back it got so hot the red paint on the head turned brown any speculation of what could be damaged ill probably tear into it this weekend. But I'm feeling defeated after i just spent a ton of money rebuilding it. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,648 Re: 650sx overheated I would pull the head and check it for flatness. The stock red colored heads have a tendency to warp. Other than that it's probably ok. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

