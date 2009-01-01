Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 sea doo do 951 motor rebuild/break in #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location Ontario Age 38 Posts 1 1998 sea doo do 951 motor rebuild/break in Hey guys,



just rebuilt the XP and had it running on the hose no problems. When I launched it at the dock still on the trailer, I ran it. Two minutes the MPEM constant beep started (overheating warning). So I turned it off and the cylinders were around 100 degrees Celsius.



so either I didnt have it far enough into the water to pump water through the motor or am I missing something?



on the hose it spit water from the port side at the front but not when I was in the water on trailer



any suggestions is great! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules