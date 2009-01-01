Hey guys,

just rebuilt the XP and had it running on the hose no problems. When I launched it at the dock still on the trailer, I ran it. Two minutes the MPEM constant beep started (overheating warning). So I turned it off and the cylinders were around 100 degrees Celsius.

so either I didnt have it far enough into the water to pump water through the motor or am I missing something?

on the hose it spit water from the port side at the front but not when I was in the water on trailer

any suggestions is great!