 1995 throttle above 1/2 bogs down
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:27 PM #1
    renegeek
    renegeek is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    mi
    Age
    45
    Posts
    1

    1995 throttle above 1/2 bogs down

    1. cleaned / replaced / carb, fuel "plunger/diaphram" and seals, and filter in carb
    2. cleaned fuel selector.
    3. timming / i belive is correct.

    so idle is good, runs good up to 1/2 throttle. but anything above, it struggles. (if i give choke about 5%) runs great. at full throttle.

    iv done adj. needle different settings. and still not quite there. from 1/2 to 3 turns.

    gas lines seem good. but have not replaced.

    so could it be the POP-off spring issue. or the gas lines ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:33 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,646

    Re: 1995 throttle above 1/2 bogs down

    You are still having fuel starvation issues. Try running a new line from "RES" straight to the carbs and see what happens.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 