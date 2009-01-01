Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 throttle above 1/2 bogs down #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location mi Age 45 Posts 1 1995 throttle above 1/2 bogs down 1. cleaned / replaced / carb, fuel "plunger/diaphram" and seals, and filter in carb

2. cleaned fuel selector.

3. timming / i belive is correct.



so idle is good, runs good up to 1/2 throttle. but anything above, it struggles. (if i give choke about 5%) runs great. at full throttle.



iv done adj. needle different settings. and still not quite there. from 1/2 to 3 turns.



gas lines seem good. but have not replaced.



so could it be the POP-off spring issue. or the gas lines ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,646 Re: 1995 throttle above 1/2 bogs down You are still having fuel starvation issues. Try running a new line from "RES" straight to the carbs and see what happens. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

