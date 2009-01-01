|
|
-
Swapping ECM on 2007 F12X - is it easy and tool less?
Long story short I sold my 2007 and shortly after the ecm went. I bought a new ecm and was going to swap it if its easy when I drop it off. I don't have the factory service manual with me so wondering a) where its located b) if its easy to swap with tools / minimal tools?
thanks
PS I searched and found a thread with a video but its now a private video
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Swapping ECM on 2007 F12X - is it easy and tool less?
I just pulled one out to send in for repair, can't remember the year offhand. It was just forward of the front seat opening underneath. I had to push it from behind while I pulled it out, then unhooked the connectors. Took me all of 45 seconds with no tools involved.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Re: Swapping ECM on 2007 F12X - is it easy and tool less?
Originally Posted by Myself
I just pulled one out to send in for repair, can't remember the year offhand. It was just forward of the front seat opening underneath. I had to push it from behind while I pulled it out, then unhooked the connectors. Took me all of 45 seconds with no tools involved.
thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- loudsubz
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules