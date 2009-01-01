 Swapping ECM on 2007 F12X - is it easy and tool less?
  Today, 06:52 PM #1
    Swapping ECM on 2007 F12X - is it easy and tool less?

    Long story short I sold my 2007 and shortly after the ecm went. I bought a new ecm and was going to swap it if its easy when I drop it off. I don't have the factory service manual with me so wondering a) where its located b) if its easy to swap with tools / minimal tools?

    thanks

    PS I searched and found a thread with a video but its now a private video
  Today, 09:14 PM #2
    Re: Swapping ECM on 2007 F12X - is it easy and tool less?

    I just pulled one out to send in for repair, can't remember the year offhand. It was just forward of the front seat opening underneath. I had to push it from behind while I pulled it out, then unhooked the connectors. Took me all of 45 seconds with no tools involved.
  Today, 09:22 PM #3
    Re: Swapping ECM on 2007 F12X - is it easy and tool less?

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    I just pulled one out to send in for repair, can't remember the year offhand. It was just forward of the front seat opening underneath. I had to push it from behind while I pulled it out, then unhooked the connectors. Took me all of 45 seconds with no tools involved.

    thanks
