 2003 ultra 150 part out
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:26 PM #1
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    58
    Posts
    2,341

    2003 ultra 150 part out

    IMG_0931.JPG Cylinders all sold, carbs sold, pump sold and gauge is no good.....crank has iffy bearings so just a core
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:33 PM #2
    Ericx145
    Ericx145 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Ericx145's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    26
    Posts
    8

    Re: 2003 ultra 150 part out

    Do you have the 2 parts that make the fuel Guage work? My 05 won't read the fuel level? Can u ship me those?

    Sent from my SM-N975U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 