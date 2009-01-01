|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
2003 ultra 150 part out
IMG_0931.JPG Cylinders all sold, carbs sold, pump sold and gauge is no good.....crank has iffy bearings so just a core
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 2003 ultra 150 part out
Do you have the 2 parts that make the fuel Guage work? My 05 won't read the fuel level? Can u ship me those?
Sent from my SM-N975U using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules