Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Watcon Web Site #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 54 Posts 9,575 Watcon Web Site PLEASE help pass the word..... As some of you know we have been having some issues recently with our Watcon web site. At check out in the shopping cart some customers have been getting a Symtax error code. It looks like it is just buffering, and your order does not go through, except it does. We cannot tell from our end here, and it has been extremely frustrating as people are placing orders multiple times, and worse yet ordering elsewhere thinking their order here did not go through. I have had my web guy working on this for 6+ weeks, and I am now being told there is NO good fix. He is telling me basically my shopping cart is old, and even if we update it, will not work much longer. Basically I need a NEW web site. IS there ANY of you out there familiar with e-commerce / shopping cart sites? Please reach out to me if you are. My current guy is telling me to switch to Shopify. For now I will have to live with the ERROR codes, and THAT is what I really need help with.... PLEASE pass this along so anyone ordering can reach out and ask to make sure their order went through before assuming it did not. Thank you Zig.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



