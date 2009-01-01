|
I dream skis
44-46 Blackjack butterfly's?
Anyone have a pic or can tell if there are numbers on a 46 throttle plate? I ordered a 44 shaft rebuild kit. The plate has a 120 on it? Is this a 46 plate?
Top Dog
Re: 44-46 Blackjack butterfly's?
120 means the Throttle Plate Edge has a Bevel Angle of 12.0 degrees...
A 150 Stamp means it has a Bevel Angle of 15.0 degrees, and so forth.
The Bevel Angles are important because they flow different and are selected depending on the number of Fuel Bypass Holes/Outlets (typicallly 3 or 4) in the Carb Throat.
Need to match the Bevel Angle and the Throttle Plate Diameter of your Original 46 Throttle Plate.
