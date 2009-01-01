Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 44-46 Blackjack butterfly's? #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2004 Location Moline, Illinois Posts 768 44-46 Blackjack butterfly's? Anyone have a pic or can tell if there are numbers on a 46 throttle plate? I ordered a 44 shaft rebuild kit. The plate has a 120 on it? Is this a 46 plate? #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,409 Re: 44-46 Blackjack butterfly's? 120 means the Throttle Plate Edge has a Bevel Angle of 12.0 degrees...



A 150 Stamp means it has a Bevel Angle of 15.0 degrees, and so forth.



The Bevel Angles are important because they flow different and are selected depending on the number of Fuel Bypass Holes/Outlets (typicallly 3 or 4) in the Carb Throat.



