 44-46 Blackjack butterfly's?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:19 PM #1
    x2
    x2 is offline
    I dream skis x2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    Moline, Illinois
    Posts
    768

    44-46 Blackjack butterfly's?

    Anyone have a pic or can tell if there are numbers on a 46 throttle plate? I ordered a 44 shaft rebuild kit. The plate has a 120 on it? Is this a 46 plate?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:08 AM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,409

    Re: 44-46 Blackjack butterfly's?

    120 means the Throttle Plate Edge has a Bevel Angle of 12.0 degrees...

    A 150 Stamp means it has a Bevel Angle of 15.0 degrees, and so forth.

    The Bevel Angles are important because they flow different and are selected depending on the number of Fuel Bypass Holes/Outlets (typicallly 3 or 4) in the Carb Throat.

    Need to match the Bevel Angle and the Throttle Plate Diameter of your Original 46 Throttle Plate.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 