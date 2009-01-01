Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 fzs supercharger #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location florida Posts 11 2009 fzs supercharger Hi all, I have a 2009 waverunner fzs sho, the supercharger quit working, turns out the clutch is bad, when I inspected the supercharger the impellar spins freely and looks free of damage, however there seems to play in shaft when grasping the impellar and moving side to side, nearly touches the housing wall, is any amount of side to side play acceptable and if so how much, also , if the bearing is bad can I only change the bearing or do I need to replace anything else. Thanks you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

