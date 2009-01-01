|
|
-
2009 waverunner fzs supercharger
Hi all, I have a 2009 waverunner fzs sho, the supercharger quit working, turns out the clutch is bad, when I removed the supercharger the impellar spins freely and looks free of damage, however there seems to play in shaft when grasping the impellar and moving side to side, nearly touches the housing wall, is any amount of side to side play acceptable and if so how much, also , if the bearing is bad can I only change the bearing or do I need to replace anything else. Thanks you
