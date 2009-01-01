 Minty 550sx
Thread: Minty 550sx

  Today, 04:13 PM #1
    opie650sx
    opie650sx is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    SFV, Ca.
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4

    Minty 550sx

    Hi all,

    Recently picked up this 91 550sx. Its all original, but the battery and plugs. Im really struggling with doing any mods. Im a purist at heart and skis like this are only original once. At this point Ill be riding it stock. Then the I cant leave well enough alone, lets make it faster and handle better side wants to do it all, ride plate, intake grate, prop, carb, half pipe, aluminum pole, etc..😫😫😫😫
  Today, 05:19 PM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    61
    Posts
    2,920
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Minty 550sx

    A 1/2 pipe (Coffman's), 17 degree impeller (I don't know if you can find one,
    but the extra pitch on a great torque pipe like a Coffman is really fun) and a
    38, 40 (sbn-i), or 44 mikuni sbn just makes it funner to ride.


    Bill M.

    All the carbs listed would work, but on the short stroke engines, I really like
    the smaller carbs. But they require more work to adapt them.

    And remove the sponsons.
