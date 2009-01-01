Thread: Minty 550sx

Recently picked up this 91 550sx. Its all original, but the battery and plugs. Im really struggling with doing any mods. Im a purist at heart and skis like this are only original once . At this point Ill be riding it stock. Then the I cant leave well enough alone, lets make it faster and handle better side wants to do it all, ride plate, intake grate, prop, carb, half pipe, aluminum pole, etc ..😫😫😫😫
A 1/2 pipe (Coffman's), 17 degree impeller (I don't know if you can find one,
but the extra pitch on a great torque pipe like a Coffman is really fun) and a
38, 40 (sbn-i), or 44 mikuni sbn just makes it funner to ride.
Bill M.
All the carbs listed would work, but on the short stroke engines, I really like
the smaller carbs. But they require more work to adapt them.