1992 550sx dies off if throttle is let up. Sometimes I can hit the green button and get it going before sinking too far into the water. Ski has primer and starts and runs easily. What do I need to tweak to keep it idling (vs shutting off)?

Re: Ski dies if let of throttle easily starts again Sounds like the idle adjustment is set too low.



Jet ski's need a slow idle, ~1000 rpm in the water so that

it will circle easy.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





