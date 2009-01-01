 Ski dies if let of throttle easily starts again
  Yesterday, 10:49 PM
    keck
    Ski dies if let of throttle easily starts again

    1992 550sx dies off if throttle is let up. Sometimes I can hit the green button and get it going before sinking too far into the water. Ski has primer and starts and runs easily. What do I need to tweak to keep it idling (vs shutting off)?
  Today, 12:57 AM
    wmazz
    Re: Ski dies if let of throttle easily starts again

    Sounds like the idle adjustment is set too low.

    Jet ski's need a slow idle, ~1000 rpm in the water so that
    it will circle easy.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


