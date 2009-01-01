|
Ski dies if let of throttle
easily starts again
1992 550sx dies off if throttle is let up. Sometimes I can hit the green button and get it going before sinking too far into the water. Ski has primer and starts and runs easily. What do I need to tweak to keep it idling (vs shutting off)?
Sounds like the idle adjustment is set too low.
Jet ski's need a slow idle, ~1000 rpm in the water so that
it will circle easy.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
