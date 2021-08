Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98' GP1200 crankcase full of fuel #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 100 98' GP1200 crankcase full of fuel Anyone had this problem? My GP sits for a few hours (not-running) and the crankcase fills up with fuel (totally full) how is this even possible with the pumper style SBN carbs? The stock carbs were recently rebuilt with genuine Mikuni rebuild kits and 1.2 N&S from Yamaha. Fuel tank vent is operating properly. Any insight would be appreciated 1999 Yamaha GP1200 - stock

1987 Kawasaki X2 - few bolt ons

