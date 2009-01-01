Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Big Boy Kawi 800 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2008 Location CT Posts 12,543 Big Boy Kawi 800 Had this Kawi 800 on the shelf but I have a Dasa in my ski now so it just sitting here as a back up.



Cyl is off, New cyl with fresh port job my Erik at TPE. New pistons and rings in box. Cases and crank are together and powder coated green. ADA head. Novi carbs intake and Vforce reeds. Carbs alone are worth price.



$2,700 for everything



Most power I felt till I went to the DASA.

www.RadDudesFI.com

www.Jetskiporn.com

95 X2 Kawi Dasa Powered , Last one of the Era

I sell drugs to support my Ski addiction

RAD DUDES95 X2, Last one of the Era http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=223257 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules