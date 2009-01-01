|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Big Boy Kawi 800
Had this Kawi 800 on the shelf but I have a Dasa in my ski now so it just sitting here as a back up.
Cyl is off, New cyl with fresh port job my Erik at TPE. New pistons and rings in box. Cases and crank are together and powder coated green. ADA head. Novi carbs intake and Vforce reeds. Carbs alone are worth price.
$2,700 for everything
Most power I felt till I went to the DASA.
