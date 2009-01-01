Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sxi carb or possibley fuel delivery issue. Need help!l #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location idaho Age 34 Posts 36 750sxi carb or possibley fuel delivery issue. Need help!l Been struggling to get my 95 sxi running.

I it will start and idle smooth, as long as i prime it with 4 pumps of primer amd maybe two more pumps while its trying to turn over. Have to do this every time.



Then, i have to do really miraculous combinations to get it past 1/4th throttle for it to like WOT.



Then WOT sounds really throaty and very slow, but it doesnt fall on its face, i actually can put around holding WOT but i go most 25mph. At most! No smooth transition on throttle.



Rebuilt carb. 138 compression on each. All stock. 115 main and 75 pilot. Went from 1/4 turn out all the way to 2 turns on L and H. So i went to 225 main jet and out to 1 turn and still feels same, maybe slightly better. Ive even tried smaller springs which helped a bit.



Ive got fresh gaskets on carb, but im thinking an air leak on manifold maybe? Or maybe my fuel pickup has air leak? Think its my carb?

Is the pulse tube on good?

