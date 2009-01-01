Been struggling to get my 95 sxi running.
I it will start and idle smooth, as long as i prime it with 4 pumps of primer amd maybe two more pumps while its trying to turn over. Have to do this every time.
Then, i have to do really miraculous combinations to get it past 1/4th throttle for it to like WOT.
Then WOT sounds really throaty and very slow, but it doesnt fall on its face, i actually can put around holding WOT but i go most 25mph. At most! No smooth transition on throttle.
Rebuilt carb. 138 compression on each. All stock. 115 main and 75 pilot. Went from 1/4 turn out all the way to 2 turns on L and H. So i went to 225 main jet and out to 1 turn and still feels same, maybe slightly better. Ive even tried smaller springs which helped a bit.
Ive got fresh gaskets on carb, but im thinking an air leak on manifold maybe? Or maybe my fuel pickup has air leak? Think its my carb?