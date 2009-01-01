 750sxi carb or possibley fuel delivery issue. Need help!l
  Today, 10:57 AM
    ryrystewy
    ryrystewy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    idaho
    Age
    34
    Posts
    36

    750sxi carb or possibley fuel delivery issue. Need help!l

    Been struggling to get my 95 sxi running.
    I it will start and idle smooth, as long as i prime it with 4 pumps of primer amd maybe two more pumps while its trying to turn over. Have to do this every time.

    Then, i have to do really miraculous combinations to get it past 1/4th throttle for it to like WOT.

    Then WOT sounds really throaty and very slow, but it doesnt fall on its face, i actually can put around holding WOT but i go most 25mph. At most! No smooth transition on throttle.

    Rebuilt carb. 138 compression on each. All stock. 115 main and 75 pilot. Went from 1/4 turn out all the way to 2 turns on L and H. So i went to 225 main jet and out to 1 turn and still feels same, maybe slightly better. Ive even tried smaller springs which helped a bit.

    Ive got fresh gaskets on carb, but im thinking an air leak on manifold maybe? Or maybe my fuel pickup has air leak? Think its my carb?
  Today, 01:40 PM
    Bruce in SB
    Bruce in SB is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bruce in SB's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Santa Barbara, Ca.
    Posts
    2,795
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 750sxi carb or possibley fuel delivery issue. Need help!l

    Is the pulse tube on good?
    "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine
