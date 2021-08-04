|
A car mechanic gets busted for a 148mph street race driving a customer's Corvette.
From AutoBlog.com
Over the weekend, as GM Authority reported, a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette owner in the San Francisco Bay
area took his car to a regional dealer for an engine issue. He'd waited 11 months for his car to be delivered,
and now the engine was making a ticking noise and suffered from hesitation during acceleration. The Drive
spoke to the owner, who said the dealer got the car back to him the following day, fixed the problem was
a loose spark plug.
When the owner, who goes by "tastysauce" on YouTube, checked out video from his car's Performance Data
Recorder (PDR), he saw just how thorough the service department tested the fix: The tech took his car out
for a lengthy test drive, doing more than 100 mph on his own, then racing a Dodge Charger on the highway
and getting up to a PDR-indicated 147.6 miles per hour.
