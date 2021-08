Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx tray extender and matting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Michigan Posts 28 550sx tray extender and matting A few pics of my upgrade to my 91 550sx. Not a hard project with proper measurements and tools. Highly recommend the tray extender. Ran bouys last night for the first time with it all installed and a huge help. The Jettrim bottom mat is worth the wait.



Happy days to all the vintage riders!!







DB089A39-F438-493C-A240-AD8C8F0D1973.jpeg2798E320-639C-4AA1-867C-B2A6190A34E2.jpeg3CFA8997-CA3F-4EEF-B9A3-6239A44EC701.jpeg9095485D-4DE1-4A10-B510-C21FFDB1B383.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Mwmiller30 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules