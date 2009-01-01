|
PWCToday Regular
How do you avoid hazards?
I'm still fairly new to this and our jet skis have only been off our own lake a couple times.
Is there a website where you can go to find out about hazards or areas to avoid on lakes & rivers?
The very first time we took our skis to another local lake we were fortunate that a local man approached us as we were unloading and told us that the lake was awesome for fishing but is deadly for anything except slow-moving, flat-bottom boats.
