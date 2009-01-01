Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB STRX-R Hull #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Illinois Age 28 Posts 106 WTB STRX-R Hull I have an ultra 150 with a blown motor and I would like to switch over to an STX-R hull as I want something a little better in chop to complement my Seadoo 800. I will take a complete hull with blown motor or just the hull with pump. I can trade you my ultra 150 if you are interested. Located in Central IL, willing to drive a bit.



I saw a factory racing hull for sale a bit ago too. I'd love that hull if the new owner wants to part ways. Id be willing to ship if you are far. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

