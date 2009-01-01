I have an ultra 150 with a blown motor and I would like to switch over to an STX-R hull as I want something a little better in chop to complement my Seadoo 800. I will take a complete hull with blown motor or just the hull with pump. I can trade you my ultra 150 if you are interested. Located in Central IL, willing to drive a bit.

I saw a factory racing hull for sale a bit ago too. I'd love that hull if the new owner wants to part ways. Id be willing to ship if you are far.