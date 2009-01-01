Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Waveraider 1100 With 350 hours #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2005 Location Beaver Lake, NE Age 53 Posts 109 1995 Waveraider 1100 With 350 hours Howdy All,



I have a 1995 Waveraider 1100 that I keep in my cabin in Minnesota. I have owned it since 2002. This ski has had the carbs rebuilt once, CDI replaced, and Solas YD-SC-I (13-19) Impeller installed since I've owned it. I also perform all maintenance on it. I have always used semi-synthetic 2 stroke oil in it. See my signature for upgrades done. It now has 350 hours on it. I plan on bringing my compression gage with me when I head to the cabin for Labor Day. Depending on what I see for compression ratings will determine what service I will do in the off season. It runs great, starts easy and can still hit around 55 mph. I'm just getting concerned as the hours are getting up there and it may be time to rebuild the engine. What do you guys think? How many hours can one expect to get out the the 1100 triple?



Hec 95 Wave Raider 1100

With:

GP 1200 five deg nozzle

R&D Intake grate (Looks like stock with 2 bars cut out)

R&D Ride Plate (Short one) Flush with the back of the hull.

Solas YD-SC-I (13-19) Impeller

Jet Trim Splash Guard



Carbs have 1.2 N&S, 80 Gram spring #1 & #2, 95 gram spring #3

Mikuni BN44/164 valve body assemblies installed.

