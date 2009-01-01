Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WB1 Intake, Ride Plate, Possibly Other Bolt Ons #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location New Hampshire Posts 140 WB1 Intake, Ride Plate, Possibly Other Bolt Ons I have a new to me WB1 (first Yamaha) with a handful of mods (Head, pipe, dual cooling, rockered nose)



Possibly looking for:



Intake grate (scoop?)

Ride plate (or I may D cut)

Any other must have bolt ons???? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules