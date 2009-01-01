|
Identifing gas lines to a Yamaha carb
Easy answer for most but perplexing to me. Just overhauled my Yamaha 2004 XLT 800. Ready to install the carb, but: How can you tell the Feed and Return (pulse and fuel lines) gas lines apart? Thanks
Re: Identifing gas lines to a Yamaha carb
On every PWC carb I've seen, the inlet fitting is closest to the bottom of the carb or intake. The return is closer to the top of the carb or flame arrestor.
