 Identifing gas lines to a Yamaha carb
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:18 PM #1
    dlane123
    dlane123 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Virginia
    Age
    78
    Posts
    33

    Identifing gas lines to a Yamaha carb

    Easy answer for most but perplexing to me. Just overhauled my Yamaha 2004 XLT 800. Ready to install the carb, but: How can you tell the Feed and Return (pulse and fuel lines) gas lines apart? Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:51 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,637

    Re: Identifing gas lines to a Yamaha carb

    On every PWC carb I've seen, the inlet fitting is closest to the bottom of the carb or intake. The return is closer to the top of the carb or flame arrestor.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 