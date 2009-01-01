Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 1500 Riva Map Tuner and ECU #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location oh Age 55 Posts 16 SXR 1500 Riva Map Tuner and ECU Riva map tuner and 2017 Kawasaki SXR ECU with the following tunes added: 87 Octane, stock class 93 Octane, stock class 109 Octane, and E85 tune. Everything is in great condition and works fine, comes with the map tuner, the cable and the ECU. $1000.00 plus shipping Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

