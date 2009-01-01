|
|
-
SXR 1500 Riva Map Tuner and ECU
Riva map tuner and 2017 Kawasaki SXR ECU with the following tunes added: 87 Octane, stock class 93 Octane, stock class 109 Octane, and E85 tune. Everything is in great condition and works fine, comes with the map tuner, the cable and the ECU. $1000.00 plus shipping
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules