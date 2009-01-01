 Warms up after a couple minutes, bogs down, and wont stay running.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:03 PM #1
    BoardMe
    BoardMe is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2021
    Location
    Iowa
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3

    Warms up after a couple minutes, bogs down, and wont stay running.

    Hey Guys! Got me an ole Tigershark Montego Deluxe '95 640. Bored it out. Rebuilt the carb. ohmed out the stator. Found a short in the power supply wiring at the 15amp breaker. Pressure tested the engine (held good). Put in a new ignition coil and bilage pump. Drained the fuel tank and premixed in the tank. Removed the oiler pump. New battery. Got spark and got it running like crazy in the garage. But when I put it in the water and she warms up after a couple minutes it dies out. Will start after it cools a bit but will only run for about 20 seconds. Basically it will start good but will only rev up once till it warms up then its done till it cools. I done alot of work now but I feel like its something electrical. Maybe the pulse coil or the CDI. Any thoughts?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:59 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,635

    Re: Warms up after a couple minutes, bogs down, and wont stay running.

    Have you checked for spark after it dies out?
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:15 PM #3
    BoardMe
    BoardMe is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2021
    Location
    Iowa
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3

    Re: Warms up after a couple minutes, bogs down, and wont stay running.

    No. But I can usually get it to start again, but nothing past a crappie idle.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. BoardMe

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 