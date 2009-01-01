Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Warms up after a couple minutes, bogs down, and wont stay running. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location Iowa Age 45 Posts 3 Warms up after a couple minutes, bogs down, and wont stay running. Hey Guys! Got me an ole Tigershark Montego Deluxe '95 640. Bored it out. Rebuilt the carb. ohmed out the stator. Found a short in the power supply wiring at the 15amp breaker. Pressure tested the engine (held good). Put in a new ignition coil and bilage pump. Drained the fuel tank and premixed in the tank. Removed the oiler pump. New battery. Got spark and got it running like crazy in the garage. But when I put it in the water and she warms up after a couple minutes it dies out. Will start after it cools a bit but will only run for about 20 seconds. Basically it will start good but will only rev up once till it warms up then its done till it cools. I done alot of work now but I feel like its something electrical. Maybe the pulse coil or the CDI. Any thoughts? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,635 Re: Warms up after a couple minutes, bogs down, and wont stay running. Have you checked for spark after it dies out? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

Have you checked for spark after it dies out?



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

No. But I can usually get it to start again, but nothing past a crappie idle.

