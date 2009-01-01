Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xl800 power valve question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location New jersey Age 33 Posts 1 Xl800 power valve question Hi there



trying to figure out my ski for awhile now. Rebuilt carbs multiple times. Sealed all possible air leaks in and around the carbs. Got 130psi in both cylinders. 1.5 n/s with stock jets. Ski will idle fine and take off great but wont rev past 5000rpm or go over 40mph. The power valves were just cleaned and wave water clips put on. They cycle open and closed when the ski shuts off and I can see them open when cranking the ski however they will not open when the ski hits that 5k rpm range. The cables are the correct orientation. Also if I manually open the power valve while on the water going 40mph with the seat off then the ski just wants to die out. It reacts the same way as if I pull the choke while riding it.



Hope someone on here can can enlighten me. Greenhulk gets no response. This is very common on this ski and there are never any solutions but I feel like I have a lot more starter points to try base any conclusions on.



