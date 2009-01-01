Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Aftermarket large cc kawasaki cylinders for sxr800 cases #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 41 Posts 269 Aftermarket large cc kawasaki cylinders for sxr800 cases Wanting to take a sxr800 engine to 180+ hp range via billit stroker setup with 1000+ CC aftermarket cylinders. Big kawasaki twin cylinders seem to be impossible to find and the ones I have come across are listed for more than a complete lake ready sxr800 costs. If anyone has cylinders and aren't going to be asking like 3 times what they paid for them new, pm me. I get that price and value is determined by availability and there is almost no availability for what I'm looking for, but just to not waste anyone's time, I won't be paying 5 or 6k just for cylinders. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,792 Blog Entries 1 Re: Aftermarket large cc kawasaki cylinders for sxr800 cases Think I have your big block Kawasaki cylinder as well as a 148 adapter for your X2

