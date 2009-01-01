 Aftermarket large cc kawasaki cylinders for sxr800 cases
  Yesterday, 09:45 PM #1
    vocalDyslexic
    vocalDyslexic is offline
    Frequent Poster vocalDyslexic's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    41
    Posts
    269

    Wanting to take a sxr800 engine to 180+ hp range via billit stroker setup with 1000+ CC aftermarket cylinders. Big kawasaki twin cylinders seem to be impossible to find and the ones I have come across are listed for more than a complete lake ready sxr800 costs. If anyone has cylinders and aren't going to be asking like 3 times what they paid for them new, pm me. I get that price and value is determined by availability and there is almost no availability for what I'm looking for, but just to not waste anyone's time, I won't be paying 5 or 6k just for cylinders.
  Yesterday, 11:19 PM #2
    Bruce in SB
    Bruce in SB is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bruce in SB's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Santa Barbara, Ca.
    Posts
    2,792
    Blog Entries
    1

    Think I have your big block Kawasaki cylinder as well as a 148 adapter for your X2
    Send me a cell number and I’ll call you …
    "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine
