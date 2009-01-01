Wanting to take a sxr800 engine to 180+ hp range via billit stroker setup with 1000+ CC aftermarket cylinders. Big kawasaki twin cylinders seem to be impossible to find and the ones I have come across are listed for more than a complete lake ready sxr800 costs. If anyone has cylinders and aren't going to be asking like 3 times what they paid for them new, pm me. I get that price and value is determined by availability and there is almost no availability for what I'm looking for, but just to not waste anyone's time, I won't be paying 5 or 6k just for cylinders.