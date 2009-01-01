 Buying a new hull from kawasaki question
  Today, 09:09 PM
    vocalDyslexic
    vocalDyslexic is online now
    Frequent Poster vocalDyslexic's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    41
    Posts
    269

    Buying a new hull from kawasaki question

    Kawasaki parts has a cpl gen1 x2 hulls still avail for purchase . They are like $1400. I'm thinking about buying one and using it to make molds from to then make a carbon fiber copy. Once done I would use it to replace an existing hull I have thats damaged. Does anyone know if you buy a bare hull from kawasaki is it completely bare as in you have to install all the thread inserts yourself or is it ready to be used with all mount holes and thread inserts and what not already in it ?
  Today, 09:22 PM
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is offline
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    45
    Posts
    842

    Re: Buying a new hull from kawasaki question

    There are no more x2 hulls, theyve been gone for years. If you try to order it theyll figure it out and cancel your order. They did come ready to use though. There are several people that already have gen1 molds (including myself) and could make you a carbon fiber or other gen1.
  Today, 10:22 PM
    vocalDyslexic
    vocalDyslexic is online now
    Frequent Poster vocalDyslexic's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    41
    Posts
    269

    Re: Buying a new hull from kawasaki question

    Kawasaki factory parts direct told me they had 3 of them and verified I could order one. I called because to that point every kawasaki parts websites I'd used all listed it as unavailable. That was last year, but not years ago. But regardless of.that I am nterested in what a carbon gen1 would cost me. I'll pm u my cell.
