Buying a new hull from kawasaki question
Kawasaki parts has a cpl gen1 x2 hulls still avail for purchase . They are like $1400. I'm thinking about buying one and using it to make molds from to then make a carbon fiber copy. Once done I would use it to replace an existing hull I have thats damaged. Does anyone know if you buy a bare hull from kawasaki is it completely bare as in you have to install all the thread inserts yourself or is it ready to be used with all mount holes and thread inserts and what not already in it ?
Resident Guru
Re: Buying a new hull from kawasaki question
There are no more x2 hulls, theyve been gone for years. If you try to order it theyll figure it out and cancel your order. They did come ready to use though. There are several people that already have gen1 molds (including myself) and could make you a carbon fiber or other gen1.
Frequent Poster
Re: Buying a new hull from kawasaki question
Kawasaki factory parts direct told me they had 3 of them and verified I could order one. I called because to that point every kawasaki parts websites I'd used all listed it as unavailable. That was last year, but not years ago. But regardless of.that I am nterested in what a carbon gen1 would cost me. I'll pm u my cell.
