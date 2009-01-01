Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Buying a new hull from kawasaki question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 41 Posts 269 Buying a new hull from kawasaki question Kawasaki parts has a cpl gen1 x2 hulls still avail for purchase . They are like $1400. I'm thinking about buying one and using it to make molds from to then make a carbon fiber copy. Once done I would use it to replace an existing hull I have thats damaged. Does anyone know if you buy a bare hull from kawasaki is it completely bare as in you have to install all the thread inserts yourself or is it ready to be used with all mount holes and thread inserts and what not already in it ? #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 45 Posts 842 Re: Buying a new hull from kawasaki question There are no more x2 hulls, theyve been gone for years. If you try to order it theyll figure it out and cancel your order. They did come ready to use though. There are several people that already have gen1 molds (including myself) and could make you a carbon fiber or other gen1. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 41 Posts 269 Re: Buying a new hull from kawasaki question Kawasaki factory parts direct told me they had 3 of them and verified I could order one. I called because to that point every kawasaki parts websites I'd used all listed it as unavailable. That was last year, but not years ago. But regardless of.that I am nterested in what a carbon gen1 would cost me. I'll pm u my cell. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 4 guests) 89jetmate, bird, vocalDyslexic Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

