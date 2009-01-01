 1100, 650cc, 1994 TS parts
    1100, 650cc, 1994 TS parts

    Have a bunch a Kawasaki parts.

    TS, Altered heat cover and mount plate for Ebox for use with Coffmans and other A/M Pipes.
    Keeps e-box cool and dry under seat. Comes with all aluminum stand offs and hardware.
    $35.00 shipped
    94 TS Bar and stem padding/cover.
    $30.00 shipped
    All years TS and SC ride/pump plate, D-cut and 4 center fins added SS hardware.
    $40.00 shipped
    Factory stem, shaved of all mounts and rubberized spray coated. Stainless, high nickle Allen head bolts $25.00 shipped
    Umi 1/8" thick wall aluminum racing bar with brace and pad.
    $45.00 shipped
    1996 38mm Keihin intake
    $35.00 shipped
    38mm Mikuni carb runs great, Cleaned and fresh gaskets.
    $75.00 shipped
    38mm Mikuni vintage SP flame arrestor housing w/ K&N High Flow acorn arrestor.
    60.00 shipped both.... willing to separate.
    650cc starter $30.00 shipped... 650cc reeds, mint condition. $40.00 shipped
    Also 1100 cc intake and exhaust manifolds
    $75.00 shipped for both... will separate
    Also have a 9ft (TS) Steering cable, no kinks, smooth as silk $45.00 shipped
    PM me with offers and for my PayPal link.
    '94 Kawi TS 650
    2002 Kawi STX-R 1200
    too much to list
