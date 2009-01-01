TS, Altered heat cover and mount plate for Ebox for use with Coffmans and other A/M Pipes.
Keeps e-box cool and dry under seat. Comes with all aluminum stand offs and hardware.
$35.00 shipped
94 TS Bar and stem padding/cover.
$30.00 shipped
All years TS and SC ride/pump plate, D-cut and 4 center fins added SS hardware.
$40.00 shipped
Factory stem, shaved of all mounts and rubberized spray coated. Stainless, high nickle Allen head bolts $25.00 shipped
Umi 1/8" thick wall aluminum racing bar with brace and pad.
$45.00 shipped
1996 38mm Keihin intake
$35.00 shipped
38mm Mikuni carb runs great, Cleaned and fresh gaskets.
$75.00 shipped
38mm Mikuni vintage SP flame arrestor housing w/ K&N High Flow acorn arrestor.
60.00 shipped both.... willing to separate.
650cc starter $30.00 shipped... 650cc reeds, mint condition. $40.00 shipped
Also 1100 cc intake and exhaust manifolds
$75.00 shipped for both... will separate
Also have a 9ft (TS) Steering cable, no kinks, smooth as silk $45.00 shipped
PM me with offers and for my PayPal link.
