Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo XP/X4 TnT Pipe #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,080 Seadoo XP/X4 TnT Pipe Very good condition, no cracks or leaks of any kind. Passes pressure test. What you see is what you get. Comes with new stainless flange adapter. For Seadoo 787/800 X4 boats.



$500 shipped









Last edited by jetskichad; Today at 08:21 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) aikman15 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules