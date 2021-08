Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 89' 650SX fuel tank cover #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Upstate NY Age 56 Posts 5 89' 650SX fuel tank cover Hey, I'm looking to replace my broken off fuel tank cover. I have an 89' that had the blue cover. I found this part # 51049-3711-8Z on the interweb and wondering if anybody knows if this is correct. This part# does not come up when I look up the number through Kawasaki. The P/N that comes up is 51049-3711-TA



TIA

