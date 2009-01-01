Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 F12x intermittent engine bogging #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Midwest Posts 11 2006 F12x intermittent engine bogging So I've had this for a couple years now and really enjoy it. But every now and then, when I try to get the RPM's up, the engine will almost sound like it fluttering and the RPM's drop until I let off on the gas. It will then RPM up and then repeats the cycle.



Again this doesn't happen every outing which makes it quite hard to trouble shoot. However, the last outing it was very noticeable. I don't WOT it that often so I tried running it like that a few times to "get the carbon out". That didn't seem to really help much



I then would pull the throttle until it started to "bog" or "flutter", let off a bit and it would pick back up. I did that several times and it would seem each time I was able to get the RPM's up a little higher each cycle. I almost got it so that it would not "flutter" in WOT.



Tonight I did a little investigating. I'm assuming this is some sort of turbo issue but I don't know much about the inner workings...yet. I took the input line from the turbo just to feel if the turbo spins ok. It spins quite freely. I tugged a bit on all the hoses and cables I could find to make sure everything is snug.



I CRC the turbo and the wastegate frequently. Pretty much after each outing. Also break the maintenance host and squirt some CRC in each end as well.



No alerts ever come up on the display.



Also use 91 octane.



Any thoughts or advice what might be going on and how to remedy it?



