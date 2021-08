Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: js550 jetting? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location parker az Age 56 Posts 2 js550 jetting? js550 with a bn44 changed exhaust to a kerker question is do i need to re jet ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 38 Posts 3,497 Re: js550 jetting? There are no interchangeable jets on the bn carbs. You can open the top screw adjuster for the pipe 96 superjet- rockered, -4, wide tray, adjustable footholds, kv148 mag setback pump, skat 7/14 impeller, rrp adjustable pole, blowsion ovp steering, 62t/62t, ada head, zeel A02T cdi, dual 44s, boysen power reeds, TNT SS chamber



93-x2, newmiller ported SP750, milled head, R&D single 46 intake, sbn46, fpp blaster chamber pipe, hooker 9/15, umi, rhaas squirrel cage, dakine foot straps

