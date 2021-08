Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hydroturf Standup Rails #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 169 Hydroturf Standup Rails When you hydroturf standup jet ski rails… do you glue the top and outside and then use a straight blade to trim the rest, or do you fold the rest under and try to adhere to the inside of the inner lip? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules