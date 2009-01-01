 Only Lift Kits Apply!
    Only Lift Kits Apply!

    So, a few weeks ago I mentioned I launched at Hemingway Harbor and the result was I did about $5K worth of damage to my Volvo requiring I had to back so far into the water I completely submerged all the electronics that make my smart car smart. Well, a few days after that the electronics went haywire and the dealer basically had to remove EVERYTHING out of my car, dry it out and replace the modules. If I launch at Lake Mead any more this year, I am going to have to put in at PWC beach, unhook my trailer and walk the trailer in as far as I can to launch my ski. Dang. Today, I took some pics of the Hemingway. I will just post a few but the rest you can find via my sig link.







    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
